A hit-and-run driver was involved in multiple crashes Downtown late Friday night, including running into an Overture Center wall, a light pole and parked cars, Madison police said. There were no reports of injuries, and police were still looking for the driver.
Police began receiving calls about hit-and-run crashes in the area of West Mifflin, North Fairchild and West Dayton streets at about 11:51 p.m., according to Police Chief Mike Koval’s blog.
A bluish-grey mini van turned around on the 200 block of West Mifflin Street and struck Overture Center and a light pole near the Central Library across the street, Sgt. Mathew Baker said. The vehicle hit at least three parked cars, he said.
Officers located and chased the vehicle but abandoned the pursuit on West Washington Avenue, Baker said. Another crash was reported shortly after at South Park Street and West Washington Avenue, according to Koval’s blog.
The officers got the vehicle license plate number and are looking for the owner to determine who was driving the van, Baker said.
“We do have a person of interest,” he said, adding that the driver faces multiple charges. “There is an ongoing investigation.”
The vehicle hit and damaged a 4-foot-by-6-foot section of Overture Center’s outer wall, said Lex Poppens, the performing arts center’s vice president for marketing and sales. It’s too early to estimate the cost of the damage, but the crash caused no structural damage to the building, he said. Overture has removed the damaged stone and will begin repairs next week, he said.