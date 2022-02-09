 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hit-and-run driver arrested after North Side crash that injured passenger, Madison police say

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run crash on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon that injured his passenger, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Wright and Anderson Streets at 1:08 p.m. for a crash between a truck and a sedan, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The truck was traveling north on Wright Street when the sedan blew a red light while heading west on Anderson Street and collided with the truck, Fryer said.

The sedan driver got out of the car briefly, then drove away. The sedan, which had heavy front end damage, was stopped a short time later on Anderson Road and the driver, Javon N. Carroll Brooks, 39, was taken into custody without incident, Fryer said.

A Madison police dog found drug paraphernalia in the car, and Brooks was arrested on tentative charges of obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, Fryer said.

An unnamed passenger in the car was taken to the hospital, and there is probable cause to arrest her for obstruction, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.

