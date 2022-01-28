Hit-and-run charges filed in Southwest Side crash that killed teenager

A Madison man who police said was driving a car involved in a crash on Madison's Southwest Side earlier this month that killed a La Follette High School student told officers a woman was driving the car, but airbag abrasions on the man but not on the woman showed otherwise, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Sadarius A. Goodall, 41, also listed in jail and court records as Sardarius Goodall, initially claimed he had come to the crash scene on Jan. 15 to pick up a woman who had been the driver in the crash, but police noticed that abrasions caused by the rapid inflation of an airbag were present on Goodall's face and not on the woman.

The woman, who was the car's registered owner, then admitted Goodwall was driving the car and she was the one who came to pick him up, according to the criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

No reason was stated in the complaint for the attempt to claim Goodall wasn't driving the car, but Goodall is currently on probation for a heroin delivery conviction from March. In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Lillian Nelson said the state Department of Corrections intends to revoke his probation.

Goodall was charged Friday with hit-and-run causing death and hit-and-run causing great bodily harm. Nelson said toxicology samples from Goodall are still being analyzed and more charges could be lodged against Goodall.

He's currently facing up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted on the two charges.

The crash killed La Follette freshman Jeremiah Broomfield, 14, and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy who was in the car. Broomfield died from blunt force trauma injuries, while the other boy, described in court Friday as Broomfield's brother, sustained broken bones in one arm and a dislocated right shoulder. He also sustained a punctured lung and three cracked ribs.

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus agreed with Nelson that the case is serious and that Goodall has a long criminal record and set bail at $50,000. But Asmus said it's probably academic given that Goodall is likely to remain in DOC custody.

The father of Jeremiah Broomfield, Benjamin Blunt, asked that Goodall be held without bail.

"I think he should rot in jail for real," Blunt said. "He took my boy's life and hurt my other one right here. He should rot, for real. That's what I think. I mean that. That's wrong for the way he was driving down that street, and that fast. He killed my baby. He was a baby, 14 years old."

According to the complaint:

The crash happened when the driver of a Hyundai in which Broomfield was a passenger was traveling east on Schroeder Road and tried to make a left turn near Ellis Potter Court to go to a Kwik Trip. A Ford Crown Victoria, later determined to have been driven by Goodall, heading west on Schroeder Road at a speed mentioned at one point in the complaint as being 90 mph, struck the Hyundai, causing it to spin into the terrace.

On security video from the Kwik Trip, a person could be seen getting out of the Ford and leaving the scene.

The Ford was registered to a woman who lives in the 900 block of Laurie Drive, so police went there and found her, along with Goodall. One officer noted Goodall smelled of alcohol.

The woman told police she had been driving home when a car pulled out in front of her and struck her. She also said the car turned left in front of her, causing her to strike it.

She said she had an anxiety and asthma attack and called for a ride home to get an inhaler.

Goodall said when he went to pick her up, he saw "chaos," and said the woman told him, "I got hit."

But knowing that the driver's airbag had gone off during the crash, police saw that the woman had no facial abrasions common to drivers involved in crashes that cause airbags to activate. Goodall, however, had discoloration on his forehead that he attributed to a bad haircut.

When the contradictions were mentioned to the woman, she admitted Goodall was the only person in the Ford and she had come to pick him up following the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai told police his cousin, Broomfield, was in the back seat and another cousin was in the front passenger seat. He was making a turn to pull into Kwik Trip when a car he estimated as going 70 mph struck his car.

