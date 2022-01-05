Hit and run charged in November crash that severely injured bicyclist

A Fitchburg boy has been charged with felony hit and run for a Nov. 8 crash in Madison that left a bicyclist with life-threatening and possibly permanent injuries.
Christopher Reyes Garcia, 17, was charged Tuesday with hit and run causing great bodily harm for his alleged involvement in the crash on Fish Hatchery Road near Midland Street that left the 21-year-old bicyclist with a broken leg, a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.
Reyes Garcia turned himself in to police three days later and told an officer that the car he was driving that struck the bicyclist was at a repair shop. He initially called 911 to turn himself in, and an officer came to his home.
The car was found by police at a repair shop on Stewart Street.
Reyes Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision. He was also charged with knowingly driving without a license and causing great bodily harm, which carries up to 3½ years.
According to the complaint:
Police were dispatched to the crash site about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 8 after a woman who was driving to work found a man unconscious in the southbound lanes of Fish Hatchery Road. She blocked traffic with her car while she tended to him. Police found several items in the road belonging to the man, including a bicycle.
The man's father told police on Nov. 16 that his son was at that point still at UW Hospital. He said his son could speak but was very hard to understand and at that time doctors did not know whether his speech capabilities would fully return.