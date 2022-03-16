History buff and veterans rights activist sues to return Confederate grave markers in Madison

A longtime Madison attorney and veterans rights activist is suing the city over its removal several years ago of a pair of markers at a Confederate grave site, the northern-most Confederate cemetery in the United States and part of a national landmark.

In a suit filed in Dane County Dec. 30 but not served with the city until Tuesday, Todd Hunter accuses city officials — in particular former Mayor Paul Soglin — of violating several state laws, city ordinances and the state and federal constitutions in deciding to remove a 1906 monument containing the names of 140 Confederate soldiers who died as prisoners of war at Camp Randall, and a 1981 plaque that referred to the dead as "valiant Confederate soldiers" and "unsung heroes."

Both had been in a section of the city-owned Forest Hill Cemetery known as the Confederate Rest. Forest Hill is a designated national landmark.

The removals came in the months after an August 2017 white supremacists' march in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent and was in response to that state's ultimately successful attempt to remove a statue of former Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue was one of hundreds of monuments to the Confederacy and its figures that have come down since 2015 at the urging of racial-justice protesters who see the monuments as an attempt to downplay the South's legacy of slavery and insurrection and reframe it as an honorable "lost cause."

Hunter, who failed to oust Soglin in the 1995 mayor's race, says the 1906 monument is evidence of Madison's leadership in the years after the Civil War.

"Madison led the nation in reconciliation," he said in an interview. "This is Madison's history. It is not what was concocted by the members of the Madison Common Council." He called the cenotaph a "remarkable piece of American history" that "reflects Wisconsin values" and the "graciousness of the people of Madison and those who erected it."

Meanwhile, the 1981 plaque installed by the descendant of Confederate soldiers is aimed "exclusively" at honoring military service, he said.

City attorney Mike Haas said in a statement that an outside attorney will handle the case for the city, and "while the city is confident that the actions taken regarding the Confederate Rest area at Forest Hill Cemetery were lawful, the city cannot comment further on the lawsuit at this time."

Hunter says in the suit that the cenotaph's creation was spearheaded by a pair of Union veterans from Madison who wanted to honor a woman who had maintained the graves, Alice Waterman, and that while the monument says the United Daughters of the Confederacy "erected" it, the group was not the only one to pay for it. He said donations from a variety of sources over nearly a decade covered its cost.

He also said the modern notion of the UDC as a group that promoted the "lost cause" is "inaccurate," and in the suit describes it as "one of this nation’s most important and respected veteran service organizations" whose intent was to "find, honor and bury Confederate soldiers, because immediately after the war the federal government only buried Union soldiers."

He notes in the suit that local and state politicians had long appeared at events at or otherwise honored Confederate Rest, and suggests Soglin — who had been mayor on and off since 1973 — only decided to condemn the monuments to boost his campaign for governor.

"The Madison mayor and city officials sought to erase Madison’s compassionate legacy initiated by the two disabled veterans, and instead invented for themselves an alternative history, wholly inaccurate to Madison, so that they could justify their actions in desecrating a public cemetery based only a person's ancestry," the suit says.

Soglin said he stands behind the decisions he made to remove the monuments. As for any connection to his unsuccessful campaign for governor, "I hadn't even thought about the fact that they might have occurred simultaneously."

The "real story" is the refusal to accept the end of slavery and the defeat of the "insurrection," he said. "Hindsight, I wish we'd done it a lot sooner."

Hunter says he has standing to bring the suit because he's been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Burial Sites Preservation Board as an "interested person," a designation under state administrative code that shows a person has proven he has some kind of personal, historical, educational or other connection to a specific burial site. A spokesperson for the society confirmed Hunter was added to the interested persons registry on Dec. 7, 2018.

Hunter said slavery has been a "human scourge" throughout the world's history, but "this is something in our history that we overcame."

"We can always focus on the history of America," he said, "but overcoming those negatives … is something that is particularly special and wonderful."

The cenotaph is currently being held by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum at the State Archive Preservation Facility in Madison, according to museum director Chris Kolakowski. The 1981 plaque "is in storage owned and controlled by the city of Madison," according to Madison Parks Division superintendent Eric Knepp. He declined to be more specific, citing factors including the possibility that someone might try to steal it and "keeping staff from needing to unnecessarily deal with distractions."

Hunter wants the city to return them to their previous locations and establish a $25,000 fund to maintain them. He's created a website about Confederate Rest and his lawsuit.

In addition to the city and Soglin, 22 current or former members of the City Council are named as defendants in the suit because they were on the council during the period the decisions to remove the monuments were made. No date to first hear the suit had been set as of Wednesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.