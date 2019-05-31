Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Hillsboro man was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Joseph Gaytan, 31, was tentatively charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, strangulation and exposing genitals, Hillsboro police said.

A complaint alleging multiple acts of sexual assault of a child happening in Hillsboro in April and May this year was made to the police on Tuesday.

"An investigation immediately was started and as a result, Gaytan was arrested," the police report said.

He was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center, cash bond set at $75,000.

The case remains under investigation.

