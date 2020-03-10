Hillsboro man arrested after seriously injuring man and woman at bar, police say

A Hillsboro man was arrested after seriously injuring a man and a woman he assaulted at a Hillsboro bar early Saturday, Hillsboro police reported.
Trenton Clark, 21, had fled The Bent Finger shortly after midnight and was not arrested until late the next afternoon, Hillsboro police chief Patrick Clark said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Clark was jailed on tentative charges of two counts of substantial battery, and also is being held on a Juneau County warrant for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and substantial battery for an incident in Elroy.
Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Riley Berg held over for trial in slaying of Nicholas Day in town of Blue Mounds
A 21-year-old Mount Horeb man charged in the death of a jogger last month was ordered Tuesday to stand trial after prosecutors pointed to blood from the victim found in his car and video that placed the car near the scene of the crime.
Riley Berg is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. During a preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that the victim, Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, was likely first shot in the back with a “high-powered rifle” and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death.
Under questioning from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff’s Detective Brent Baverstock testified that DNA found in blood recovered from Berg’s Chevy Sonic matched that of the 26-year-old victim, and pointed to two sets of surveillance video that placed the Sonic near the scene of the homicide on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Yes, this is a circumstantial case,” Ozanne told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, “but I believe the evidence is strong at this time.”
Berg’s attorney, Brian Severson, argued that no murder weapon, eyewitnesses or motive have been identified linking his client to the crime.
Baverstock told the court that a woman saw Day jogging as she left her home early on the afternoon of Jan. 15, then returned a few minutes later because she had forgotten something. When she returned, she found a hat investigators later determined matched the one Day was wearing, Baverstock said. There was blood on it and a trail of blood leading across the road to a ditch, where she found Day’s body, he said.
Baverstock said surveillance video from the Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just north of where Day’s body was found showed a Chevy Sonic briefly was in the parking lot on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, Baverstock saw a vehicle matching the car from the Tyrol Basin video parked at Stewart Lake County Park on Highway JG south of where Day’s body was found. Baverstock said he found Berg in the car and that when he began asking Berg about the slaying nine days before, Berg was “visibly shaking, like almost his entire body. It was just real nervous behavior.”
Berg initially denied being at Tyrol Basin on the day of the homicide, but after Baverstock said a vehicle consistent with Berg’s was at the ski area that day, Berg said he “wasn’t sure” whether he had been there.
Detectives later got a search warrant for Berg’s car and found three unfired .30-06 rifle rounds under the driver’s seat and blood on the steering wheel, gear shift and seat belt. Analysis of the blood on the seat belt showed it belonged to Day, Baverstock said. Berg was arrested on Feb. 13.
A criminal complaint states Berg’s father had told a detective that Berg hunts “every day” and has access to multiple firearms that are stored in a safe, including a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, his father said. He also told police his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not have symptoms because he takes medication, the complaint states.
Berg was wheeled into the courtroom with his hands and feet shackled to a chair.
Teen arrested after stealing $105K Porsche Panamera, Madison police say
A Madison 16-year-old has been arrested after stealing a $105,000 Porsche Panamera, Madison police said Tuesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the car’s owner started the Porsche in a Seminole Highway parking lot to warm it up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. The owner had the key fob in his pocket and knew the car would soon shut down without the fob.
After the car was stolen, the owner and a friend used GPS on the owner’s phone to track the Panamera, which had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway, DeSpain said.
The owner, his friend, and Madison police all arrived at the Porsche’s location to find two teens nearby, and one admitted to driving the Porsche, DeSpain said.
At the time the Porsche was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car, and near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which investigators believe was the silver car from which the suspect departed, DeSpain said.
The second teen, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest, and that investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old was allowed to leave, while the 16-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Near East Side homicide victim was 22-year-old man, authorities say
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim in the city's second homicide of the year.
Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison was shot in the 100 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon, and died from "homicidal firearm violence" according to the medical examiner's office.
An autopsy of Johnson was completed at the medical examiner's office on Sunday, and additional testing is underway.
The Madison Police Department has said it doesn't believe the incident was random.
In the city's first homicide on Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
Former Badger Marcus Randle El formally charged in Janesville double homicide
JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.
Marcus Randle El, 33, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two other counts. Randle El had turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.
The shootings happened on Feb. 10. A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money, according to the Janesville Gazett e.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.
In 2014, Randle El was charged with home invasion and child abduction for allegedly taking his 3-year-old daughter from the apartment of his former girlfriend with a handgun, according to NBC Chicago.
In 2005, while playing for the Badgers, Randle El bloodied former teammate Nick Sutton’s face in a dispute over some missing money, according to a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor battery and bail-jumping. Earlier that year, he pleaded guilty to another battery charge for an incident involving his girlfriend in a UW dorm room. He received probation for the two incidents and was ordered to participate in an anger management program.
Randle El's brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL. That included a stint as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl victory.
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students
The state Department of Justice is taking over an investigation of nude photos of minors possibly being shared by Middleton High School students.
After being notified Tuesday about the potential of nude photos of students under 18 being shared by high school students, the Middleton Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the allegations.
Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said police are working directly with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.
Later on Thursday, though, the police department said the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is now taking the lead "due to the scope of this incident."
The district sent an email to parents of high school students Thursday afternoon, saying staff have "been working tirelessly to support our students who have been impacted by the investigation."
"We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff it they need additional support," the email said.
Man shot multiple times in Fitchburg parking lot, but expected to survive, police say
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in a Fitchburg parking lot Thursday night, but is expected to survive, police said.
The 31-year-old man was shot while in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive about 8 p.m., and then called 911, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Prior to officers arriving on Anton Drive, the injured man drove to the Speedway gas station at 4902 Verona Road, where emergency medical personnel met him and took him to a local hospital, Hartwick said.
The man sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hartwick said.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Anton Drive. No damaged property was found and no other injuries were reported, Hartwick said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg.”
Man ticketed for drunken driving after hitting toddler with car in North Side parking lot, Madison police say
A Madison man was ticketed for causing injury by drunken driving after hitting a 2-year-old girl with his car in a North Side apartment complex parking lot on Saturday, Madison police reported.
The motorist, Jarell T. Patterson, 25, said the toddler ran out in front of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northport Drive early Saturday morning, and he didn't have time to stop before she was struck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The toddler suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to the hospital, DeSpain said.
Her mother thought the child may have lost consciousness when she was hit, DeSpain said.
Waunakee teen's joyride turns into K9 manhunt, police say
A routine traffic stop turned into a K9 search for a Waunakee teen who eluded Madison police officers after he sped away from the stop Monday, Madison police said.
A Madison police officer pulled the minivan over because the teen failed to stop for a stop sign, the license plates were expired and registered to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, the teen gunned the engine and peeled out on Piping Rock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.
The officer did not chase the van but got back into his cruiser and followed the van’s path. A woman who was driving toward the officer flagged him down and told him she saw a van race through a stop sign ahead, at the intersection of Piping Rock Road and Chapel Hill Road.
The officer found the van which had slid on a patch of ice and stopped in the middle of Piping Rock Road. Several young people fled from the vehicle according to a witness, DeSpain said.
Police brought in a K9 to help search for the driver and soon he was in MPD custody.
Jamone T. Jones, 17, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding police, as well as a parole hold.
Update: 18-year-old arrested after child shot in foot on Far East Side, Madison police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy shot himself on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police said.
Davon Johnson, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within easy access of a child and felony bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Police were called to a home on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a child had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
DeSpain said the boy was holding the gun when it went off. Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun.
Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.
The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.
Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Riley Berg held over for trial in slaying of Nicholas Day in town of Blue Mounds
A 21-year-old Mount Horeb man charged in the death of a jogger last month was ordered Tuesday to stand trial after prosecutors pointed to blood from the victim found in his car and video that placed the car near the scene of the crime.
Riley Berg is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. During a preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that the victim, Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, was likely first shot in the back with a “high-powered rifle” and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death.
Under questioning from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff’s Detective Brent Baverstock testified that DNA found in blood recovered from Berg’s Chevy Sonic matched that of the 26-year-old victim, and pointed to two sets of surveillance video that placed the Sonic near the scene of the homicide on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Yes, this is a circumstantial case,” Ozanne told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, “but I believe the evidence is strong at this time.”
Berg’s attorney, Brian Severson, argued that no murder weapon, eyewitnesses or motive have been identified linking his client to the crime.
Baverstock told the court that a woman saw Day jogging as she left her home early on the afternoon of Jan. 15, then returned a few minutes later because she had forgotten something. When she returned, she found a hat investigators later determined matched the one Day was wearing, Baverstock said. There was blood on it and a trail of blood leading across the road to a ditch, where she found Day’s body, he said.
Baverstock said surveillance video from the Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just north of where Day’s body was found showed a Chevy Sonic briefly was in the parking lot on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, Baverstock saw a vehicle matching the car from the Tyrol Basin video parked at Stewart Lake County Park on Highway JG south of where Day’s body was found. Baverstock said he found Berg in the car and that when he began asking Berg about the slaying nine days before, Berg was “visibly shaking, like almost his entire body. It was just real nervous behavior.”
Berg initially denied being at Tyrol Basin on the day of the homicide, but after Baverstock said a vehicle consistent with Berg’s was at the ski area that day, Berg said he “wasn’t sure” whether he had been there.
Detectives later got a search warrant for Berg’s car and found three unfired .30-06 rifle rounds under the driver’s seat and blood on the steering wheel, gear shift and seat belt. Analysis of the blood on the seat belt showed it belonged to Day, Baverstock said. Berg was arrested on Feb. 13.
A criminal complaint states Berg’s father had told a detective that Berg hunts “every day” and has access to multiple firearms that are stored in a safe, including a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, his father said. He also told police his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not have symptoms because he takes medication, the complaint states.
Berg was wheeled into the courtroom with his hands and feet shackled to a chair.
Teen arrested after stealing $105K Porsche Panamera, Madison police say
A Madison 16-year-old has been arrested after stealing a $105,000 Porsche Panamera, Madison police said Tuesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the car’s owner started the Porsche in a Seminole Highway parking lot to warm it up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. The owner had the key fob in his pocket and knew the car would soon shut down without the fob.
After the car was stolen, the owner and a friend used GPS on the owner’s phone to track the Panamera, which had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway, DeSpain said.
The owner, his friend, and Madison police all arrived at the Porsche’s location to find two teens nearby, and one admitted to driving the Porsche, DeSpain said.
At the time the Porsche was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car, and near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which investigators believe was the silver car from which the suspect departed, DeSpain said.
The second teen, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest, and that investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old was allowed to leave, while the 16-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Near East Side homicide victim was 22-year-old man, authorities say
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim in the city's second homicide of the year.
Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison was shot in the 100 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon, and died from "homicidal firearm violence" according to the medical examiner's office.
An autopsy of Johnson was completed at the medical examiner's office on Sunday, and additional testing is underway.
The Madison Police Department has said it doesn't believe the incident was random.
In the city's first homicide on Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
Former Badger Marcus Randle El formally charged in Janesville double homicide
JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.
Marcus Randle El, 33, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two other counts. Randle El had turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.
The shootings happened on Feb. 10. A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money, according to the Janesville Gazett e.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.
In 2014, Randle El was charged with home invasion and child abduction for allegedly taking his 3-year-old daughter from the apartment of his former girlfriend with a handgun, according to NBC Chicago.
In 2005, while playing for the Badgers, Randle El bloodied former teammate Nick Sutton’s face in a dispute over some missing money, according to a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor battery and bail-jumping. Earlier that year, he pleaded guilty to another battery charge for an incident involving his girlfriend in a UW dorm room. He received probation for the two incidents and was ordered to participate in an anger management program.
Randle El's brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL. That included a stint as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl victory.
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students
The state Department of Justice is taking over an investigation of nude photos of minors possibly being shared by Middleton High School students.
After being notified Tuesday about the potential of nude photos of students under 18 being shared by high school students, the Middleton Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the allegations.
Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said police are working directly with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.
Later on Thursday, though, the police department said the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is now taking the lead "due to the scope of this incident."
The district sent an email to parents of high school students Thursday afternoon, saying staff have "been working tirelessly to support our students who have been impacted by the investigation."
"We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff it they need additional support," the email said.
Man shot multiple times in Fitchburg parking lot, but expected to survive, police say
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in a Fitchburg parking lot Thursday night, but is expected to survive, police said.
The 31-year-old man was shot while in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive about 8 p.m., and then called 911, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Prior to officers arriving on Anton Drive, the injured man drove to the Speedway gas station at 4902 Verona Road, where emergency medical personnel met him and took him to a local hospital, Hartwick said.
The man sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hartwick said.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Anton Drive. No damaged property was found and no other injuries were reported, Hartwick said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg.”
Man ticketed for drunken driving after hitting toddler with car in North Side parking lot, Madison police say
A Madison man was ticketed for causing injury by drunken driving after hitting a 2-year-old girl with his car in a North Side apartment complex parking lot on Saturday, Madison police reported.
The motorist, Jarell T. Patterson, 25, said the toddler ran out in front of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northport Drive early Saturday morning, and he didn't have time to stop before she was struck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The toddler suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to the hospital, DeSpain said.
Her mother thought the child may have lost consciousness when she was hit, DeSpain said.
Waunakee teen's joyride turns into K9 manhunt, police say
A routine traffic stop turned into a K9 search for a Waunakee teen who eluded Madison police officers after he sped away from the stop Monday, Madison police said.
A Madison police officer pulled the minivan over because the teen failed to stop for a stop sign, the license plates were expired and registered to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, the teen gunned the engine and peeled out on Piping Rock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.
The officer did not chase the van but got back into his cruiser and followed the van’s path. A woman who was driving toward the officer flagged him down and told him she saw a van race through a stop sign ahead, at the intersection of Piping Rock Road and Chapel Hill Road.
The officer found the van which had slid on a patch of ice and stopped in the middle of Piping Rock Road. Several young people fled from the vehicle according to a witness, DeSpain said.
Police brought in a K9 to help search for the driver and soon he was in MPD custody.
Jamone T. Jones, 17, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding police, as well as a parole hold.
Update: 18-year-old arrested after child shot in foot on Far East Side, Madison police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy shot himself on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police said.
Davon Johnson, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within easy access of a child and felony bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Police were called to a home on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a child had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
DeSpain said the boy was holding the gun when it went off. Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun.
Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.
The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.
Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Riley Berg held over for trial in slaying of Nicholas Day in town of Blue Mounds
A 21-year-old Mount Horeb man charged in the death of a jogger last month was ordered Tuesday to stand trial after prosecutors pointed to blood from the victim found in his car and video that placed the car near the scene of the crime.
Riley Berg is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. During a preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that the victim, Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, was likely first shot in the back with a “high-powered rifle” and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death.
Under questioning from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff’s Detective Brent Baverstock testified that DNA found in blood recovered from Berg’s Chevy Sonic matched that of the 26-year-old victim, and pointed to two sets of surveillance video that placed the Sonic near the scene of the homicide on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Yes, this is a circumstantial case,” Ozanne told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, “but I believe the evidence is strong at this time.”
Berg’s attorney, Brian Severson, argued that no murder weapon, eyewitnesses or motive have been identified linking his client to the crime.
Baverstock told the court that a woman saw Day jogging as she left her home early on the afternoon of Jan. 15, then returned a few minutes later because she had forgotten something. When she returned, she found a hat investigators later determined matched the one Day was wearing, Baverstock said. There was blood on it and a trail of blood leading across the road to a ditch, where she found Day’s body, he said.
Baverstock said surveillance video from the Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just north of where Day’s body was found showed a Chevy Sonic briefly was in the parking lot on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, Baverstock saw a vehicle matching the car from the Tyrol Basin video parked at Stewart Lake County Park on Highway JG south of where Day’s body was found. Baverstock said he found Berg in the car and that when he began asking Berg about the slaying nine days before, Berg was “visibly shaking, like almost his entire body. It was just real nervous behavior.”
Berg initially denied being at Tyrol Basin on the day of the homicide, but after Baverstock said a vehicle consistent with Berg’s was at the ski area that day, Berg said he “wasn’t sure” whether he had been there.
Detectives later got a search warrant for Berg’s car and found three unfired .30-06 rifle rounds under the driver’s seat and blood on the steering wheel, gear shift and seat belt. Analysis of the blood on the seat belt showed it belonged to Day, Baverstock said. Berg was arrested on Feb. 13.
A criminal complaint states Berg’s father had told a detective that Berg hunts “every day” and has access to multiple firearms that are stored in a safe, including a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, his father said. He also told police his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not have symptoms because he takes medication, the complaint states.
Berg was wheeled into the courtroom with his hands and feet shackled to a chair.
Teen arrested after stealing $105K Porsche Panamera, Madison police say
A Madison 16-year-old has been arrested after stealing a $105,000 Porsche Panamera, Madison police said Tuesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the car’s owner started the Porsche in a Seminole Highway parking lot to warm it up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. The owner had the key fob in his pocket and knew the car would soon shut down without the fob.
After the car was stolen, the owner and a friend used GPS on the owner’s phone to track the Panamera, which had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway, DeSpain said.
The owner, his friend, and Madison police all arrived at the Porsche’s location to find two teens nearby, and one admitted to driving the Porsche, DeSpain said.
At the time the Porsche was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car, and near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which investigators believe was the silver car from which the suspect departed, DeSpain said.
The second teen, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest, and that investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old was allowed to leave, while the 16-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Near East Side homicide victim was 22-year-old man, authorities say
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim in the city's second homicide of the year.
Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison was shot in the 100 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon, and died from "homicidal firearm violence" according to the medical examiner's office.
An autopsy of Johnson was completed at the medical examiner's office on Sunday, and additional testing is underway.
The Madison Police Department has said it doesn't believe the incident was random.
In the city's first homicide on Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
Former Badger Marcus Randle El formally charged in Janesville double homicide
JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.
Marcus Randle El, 33, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two other counts. Randle El had turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.
The shootings happened on Feb. 10. A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money, according to the Janesville Gazett e.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.
In 2014, Randle El was charged with home invasion and child abduction for allegedly taking his 3-year-old daughter from the apartment of his former girlfriend with a handgun, according to NBC Chicago.
In 2005, while playing for the Badgers, Randle El bloodied former teammate Nick Sutton’s face in a dispute over some missing money, according to a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor battery and bail-jumping. Earlier that year, he pleaded guilty to another battery charge for an incident involving his girlfriend in a UW dorm room. He received probation for the two incidents and was ordered to participate in an anger management program.
Randle El's brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL. That included a stint as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl victory.
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students
The state Department of Justice is taking over an investigation of nude photos of minors possibly being shared by Middleton High School students.
After being notified Tuesday about the potential of nude photos of students under 18 being shared by high school students, the Middleton Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the allegations.
Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said police are working directly with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.
Later on Thursday, though, the police department said the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is now taking the lead "due to the scope of this incident."
The district sent an email to parents of high school students Thursday afternoon, saying staff have "been working tirelessly to support our students who have been impacted by the investigation."
"We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff it they need additional support," the email said.
Man shot multiple times in Fitchburg parking lot, but expected to survive, police say
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in a Fitchburg parking lot Thursday night, but is expected to survive, police said.
The 31-year-old man was shot while in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive about 8 p.m., and then called 911, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Prior to officers arriving on Anton Drive, the injured man drove to the Speedway gas station at 4902 Verona Road, where emergency medical personnel met him and took him to a local hospital, Hartwick said.
The man sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hartwick said.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Anton Drive. No damaged property was found and no other injuries were reported, Hartwick said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg.”
Man ticketed for drunken driving after hitting toddler with car in North Side parking lot, Madison police say
A Madison man was ticketed for causing injury by drunken driving after hitting a 2-year-old girl with his car in a North Side apartment complex parking lot on Saturday, Madison police reported.
The motorist, Jarell T. Patterson, 25, said the toddler ran out in front of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northport Drive early Saturday morning, and he didn't have time to stop before she was struck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The toddler suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to the hospital, DeSpain said.
Her mother thought the child may have lost consciousness when she was hit, DeSpain said.
Waunakee teen's joyride turns into K9 manhunt, police say
A routine traffic stop turned into a K9 search for a Waunakee teen who eluded Madison police officers after he sped away from the stop Monday, Madison police said.
A Madison police officer pulled the minivan over because the teen failed to stop for a stop sign, the license plates were expired and registered to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, the teen gunned the engine and peeled out on Piping Rock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.
The officer did not chase the van but got back into his cruiser and followed the van’s path. A woman who was driving toward the officer flagged him down and told him she saw a van race through a stop sign ahead, at the intersection of Piping Rock Road and Chapel Hill Road.
The officer found the van which had slid on a patch of ice and stopped in the middle of Piping Rock Road. Several young people fled from the vehicle according to a witness, DeSpain said.
Police brought in a K9 to help search for the driver and soon he was in MPD custody.
Jamone T. Jones, 17, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding police, as well as a parole hold.
Update: 18-year-old arrested after child shot in foot on Far East Side, Madison police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy shot himself on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police said.
Davon Johnson, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within easy access of a child and felony bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Police were called to a home on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a child had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
DeSpain said the boy was holding the gun when it went off. Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun.
Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.
The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.
Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Riley Berg held over for trial in slaying of Nicholas Day in town of Blue Mounds
A 21-year-old Mount Horeb man charged in the death of a jogger last month was ordered Tuesday to stand trial after prosecutors pointed to blood from the victim found in his car and video that placed the car near the scene of the crime.
Riley Berg is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. During a preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that the victim, Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, was likely first shot in the back with a “high-powered rifle” and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death.
Under questioning from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff’s Detective Brent Baverstock testified that DNA found in blood recovered from Berg’s Chevy Sonic matched that of the 26-year-old victim, and pointed to two sets of surveillance video that placed the Sonic near the scene of the homicide on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Yes, this is a circumstantial case,” Ozanne told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, “but I believe the evidence is strong at this time.”
Berg’s attorney, Brian Severson, argued that no murder weapon, eyewitnesses or motive have been identified linking his client to the crime.
Baverstock told the court that a woman saw Day jogging as she left her home early on the afternoon of Jan. 15, then returned a few minutes later because she had forgotten something. When she returned, she found a hat investigators later determined matched the one Day was wearing, Baverstock said. There was blood on it and a trail of blood leading across the road to a ditch, where she found Day’s body, he said.
Baverstock said surveillance video from the Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just north of where Day’s body was found showed a Chevy Sonic briefly was in the parking lot on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, Baverstock saw a vehicle matching the car from the Tyrol Basin video parked at Stewart Lake County Park on Highway JG south of where Day’s body was found. Baverstock said he found Berg in the car and that when he began asking Berg about the slaying nine days before, Berg was “visibly shaking, like almost his entire body. It was just real nervous behavior.”
Berg initially denied being at Tyrol Basin on the day of the homicide, but after Baverstock said a vehicle consistent with Berg’s was at the ski area that day, Berg said he “wasn’t sure” whether he had been there.
Detectives later got a search warrant for Berg’s car and found three unfired .30-06 rifle rounds under the driver’s seat and blood on the steering wheel, gear shift and seat belt. Analysis of the blood on the seat belt showed it belonged to Day, Baverstock said. Berg was arrested on Feb. 13.
A criminal complaint states Berg’s father had told a detective that Berg hunts “every day” and has access to multiple firearms that are stored in a safe, including a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, his father said. He also told police his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not have symptoms because he takes medication, the complaint states.
Berg was wheeled into the courtroom with his hands and feet shackled to a chair.
Teen arrested after stealing $105K Porsche Panamera, Madison police say
A Madison 16-year-old has been arrested after stealing a $105,000 Porsche Panamera, Madison police said Tuesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the car’s owner started the Porsche in a Seminole Highway parking lot to warm it up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. The owner had the key fob in his pocket and knew the car would soon shut down without the fob.
After the car was stolen, the owner and a friend used GPS on the owner’s phone to track the Panamera, which had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway, DeSpain said.
The owner, his friend, and Madison police all arrived at the Porsche’s location to find two teens nearby, and one admitted to driving the Porsche, DeSpain said.
At the time the Porsche was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car, and near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which investigators believe was the silver car from which the suspect departed, DeSpain said.
The second teen, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest, and that investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old was allowed to leave, while the 16-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Near East Side homicide victim was 22-year-old man, authorities say
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim in the city's second homicide of the year.
Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison was shot in the 100 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon, and died from "homicidal firearm violence" according to the medical examiner's office.
An autopsy of Johnson was completed at the medical examiner's office on Sunday, and additional testing is underway.
The Madison Police Department has said it doesn't believe the incident was random.
In the city's first homicide on Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
Former Badger Marcus Randle El formally charged in Janesville double homicide
JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.
Marcus Randle El, 33, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two other counts. Randle El had turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.
The shootings happened on Feb. 10. A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money, according to the Janesville Gazett e.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.
In 2014, Randle El was charged with home invasion and child abduction for allegedly taking his 3-year-old daughter from the apartment of his former girlfriend with a handgun, according to NBC Chicago.
In 2005, while playing for the Badgers, Randle El bloodied former teammate Nick Sutton’s face in a dispute over some missing money, according to a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor battery and bail-jumping. Earlier that year, he pleaded guilty to another battery charge for an incident involving his girlfriend in a UW dorm room. He received probation for the two incidents and was ordered to participate in an anger management program.
Randle El's brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL. That included a stint as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl victory.
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students
The state Department of Justice is taking over an investigation of nude photos of minors possibly being shared by Middleton High School students.
After being notified Tuesday about the potential of nude photos of students under 18 being shared by high school students, the Middleton Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the allegations.
Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said police are working directly with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.
Later on Thursday, though, the police department said the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is now taking the lead "due to the scope of this incident."
The district sent an email to parents of high school students Thursday afternoon, saying staff have "been working tirelessly to support our students who have been impacted by the investigation."
"We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff it they need additional support," the email said.
Man shot multiple times in Fitchburg parking lot, but expected to survive, police say
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in a Fitchburg parking lot Thursday night, but is expected to survive, police said.
The 31-year-old man was shot while in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive about 8 p.m., and then called 911, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Prior to officers arriving on Anton Drive, the injured man drove to the Speedway gas station at 4902 Verona Road, where emergency medical personnel met him and took him to a local hospital, Hartwick said.
The man sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hartwick said.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Anton Drive. No damaged property was found and no other injuries were reported, Hartwick said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg.”
Man ticketed for drunken driving after hitting toddler with car in North Side parking lot, Madison police say
A Madison man was ticketed for causing injury by drunken driving after hitting a 2-year-old girl with his car in a North Side apartment complex parking lot on Saturday, Madison police reported.
The motorist, Jarell T. Patterson, 25, said the toddler ran out in front of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northport Drive early Saturday morning, and he didn't have time to stop before she was struck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The toddler suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to the hospital, DeSpain said.
Her mother thought the child may have lost consciousness when she was hit, DeSpain said.
Waunakee teen's joyride turns into K9 manhunt, police say
A routine traffic stop turned into a K9 search for a Waunakee teen who eluded Madison police officers after he sped away from the stop Monday, Madison police said.
A Madison police officer pulled the minivan over because the teen failed to stop for a stop sign, the license plates were expired and registered to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, the teen gunned the engine and peeled out on Piping Rock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.
The officer did not chase the van but got back into his cruiser and followed the van’s path. A woman who was driving toward the officer flagged him down and told him she saw a van race through a stop sign ahead, at the intersection of Piping Rock Road and Chapel Hill Road.
The officer found the van which had slid on a patch of ice and stopped in the middle of Piping Rock Road. Several young people fled from the vehicle according to a witness, DeSpain said.
Police brought in a K9 to help search for the driver and soon he was in MPD custody.
Jamone T. Jones, 17, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding police, as well as a parole hold.
Update: 18-year-old arrested after child shot in foot on Far East Side, Madison police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy shot himself on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police said.
Davon Johnson, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within easy access of a child and felony bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Police were called to a home on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a child had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
DeSpain said the boy was holding the gun when it went off. Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun.
Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.
The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.
Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Riley Berg held over for trial in slaying of Nicholas Day in town of Blue Mounds
A 21-year-old Mount Horeb man charged in the death of a jogger last month was ordered Tuesday to stand trial after prosecutors pointed to blood from the victim found in his car and video that placed the car near the scene of the crime.
Riley Berg is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail. During a preliminary hearing, Deputy Medical Examiner Eli Goodman testified that the victim, Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, was likely first shot in the back with a “high-powered rifle” and then slashed 11 times in the neck, including one wound that struck an artery and likely caused his death.
Under questioning from District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Sheriff’s Detective Brent Baverstock testified that DNA found in blood recovered from Berg’s Chevy Sonic matched that of the 26-year-old victim, and pointed to two sets of surveillance video that placed the Sonic near the scene of the homicide on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds around 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
“Yes, this is a circumstantial case,” Ozanne told Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, “but I believe the evidence is strong at this time.”
Berg’s attorney, Brian Severson, argued that no murder weapon, eyewitnesses or motive have been identified linking his client to the crime.
Baverstock told the court that a woman saw Day jogging as she left her home early on the afternoon of Jan. 15, then returned a few minutes later because she had forgotten something. When she returned, she found a hat investigators later determined matched the one Day was wearing, Baverstock said. There was blood on it and a trail of blood leading across the road to a ditch, where she found Day’s body, he said.
Baverstock said surveillance video from the Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area just north of where Day’s body was found showed a Chevy Sonic briefly was in the parking lot on Jan. 15. On Jan. 24, Baverstock saw a vehicle matching the car from the Tyrol Basin video parked at Stewart Lake County Park on Highway JG south of where Day’s body was found. Baverstock said he found Berg in the car and that when he began asking Berg about the slaying nine days before, Berg was “visibly shaking, like almost his entire body. It was just real nervous behavior.”
Berg initially denied being at Tyrol Basin on the day of the homicide, but after Baverstock said a vehicle consistent with Berg’s was at the ski area that day, Berg said he “wasn’t sure” whether he had been there.
Detectives later got a search warrant for Berg’s car and found three unfired .30-06 rifle rounds under the driver’s seat and blood on the steering wheel, gear shift and seat belt. Analysis of the blood on the seat belt showed it belonged to Day, Baverstock said. Berg was arrested on Feb. 13.
A criminal complaint states Berg’s father had told a detective that Berg hunts “every day” and has access to multiple firearms that are stored in a safe, including a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, his father said. He also told police his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not have symptoms because he takes medication, the complaint states.
Berg was wheeled into the courtroom with his hands and feet shackled to a chair.
Teen arrested after stealing $105K Porsche Panamera, Madison police say
A Madison 16-year-old has been arrested after stealing a $105,000 Porsche Panamera, Madison police said Tuesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the car’s owner started the Porsche in a Seminole Highway parking lot to warm it up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. The owner had the key fob in his pocket and knew the car would soon shut down without the fob.
After the car was stolen, the owner and a friend used GPS on the owner’s phone to track the Panamera, which had stopped at Winslow Lane and Seminole Highway, DeSpain said.
The owner, his friend, and Madison police all arrived at the Porsche’s location to find two teens nearby, and one admitted to driving the Porsche, DeSpain said.
At the time the Porsche was stolen, a witness saw the suspect getting out of a silver car, and near the Porsche, officers located a stolen Honda Fit, which investigators believe was the silver car from which the suspect departed, DeSpain said.
The second teen, a 15-year-old from Madison, could have been driving the Fit, but officers lacked probable cause to make an immediate arrest, and that investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.
The 15-year-old was allowed to leave, while the 16-year-old was taken to the Dane County juvenile jail on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Near East Side homicide victim was 22-year-old man, authorities say
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim in the city's second homicide of the year.
Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison was shot in the 100 block of Blair Street Saturday afternoon, and died from "homicidal firearm violence" according to the medical examiner's office.
An autopsy of Johnson was completed at the medical examiner's office on Sunday, and additional testing is underway.
The Madison Police Department has said it doesn't believe the incident was random.
In the city's first homicide on Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
Former Badger Marcus Randle El formally charged in Janesville double homicide
JANESVILLE — A former University of Wisconsin football player who is the brother of a standout in the 2011 Super Bowl has been formally charged in a double homicide that police say was connected to a drug deal.
Marcus Randle El, 33, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two other counts. Randle El had turned himself into police in Chicago on Feb. 15.
The shootings happened on Feb. 10. A motorist found 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester and 27-year-old Brittany McAdory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Witnesses cited in the complaint said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money, according to the Janesville Gazett e.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007.
In 2014, Randle El was charged with home invasion and child abduction for allegedly taking his 3-year-old daughter from the apartment of his former girlfriend with a handgun, according to NBC Chicago.
In 2005, while playing for the Badgers, Randle El bloodied former teammate Nick Sutton’s face in a dispute over some missing money, according to a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor battery and bail-jumping. Earlier that year, he pleaded guilty to another battery charge for an incident involving his girlfriend in a UW dorm room. He received probation for the two incidents and was ordered to participate in an anger management program.
Randle El's brother, Antwaan Randle El, was a star quarterback at the University of Indiana and spent nine years with the NFL. That included a stint as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl victory.
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students
The state Department of Justice is taking over an investigation of nude photos of minors possibly being shared by Middleton High School students.
After being notified Tuesday about the potential of nude photos of students under 18 being shared by high school students, the Middleton Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the allegations.
Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said police are working directly with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.
Later on Thursday, though, the police department said the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is now taking the lead "due to the scope of this incident."
The district sent an email to parents of high school students Thursday afternoon, saying staff have "been working tirelessly to support our students who have been impacted by the investigation."
"We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff it they need additional support," the email said.
Man shot multiple times in Fitchburg parking lot, but expected to survive, police say
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in a Fitchburg parking lot Thursday night, but is expected to survive, police said.
The 31-year-old man was shot while in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive about 8 p.m., and then called 911, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Prior to officers arriving on Anton Drive, the injured man drove to the Speedway gas station at 4902 Verona Road, where emergency medical personnel met him and took him to a local hospital, Hartwick said.
The man sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hartwick said.
Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Anton Drive. No damaged property was found and no other injuries were reported, Hartwick said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg.”
Man ticketed for drunken driving after hitting toddler with car in North Side parking lot, Madison police say
A Madison man was ticketed for causing injury by drunken driving after hitting a 2-year-old girl with his car in a North Side apartment complex parking lot on Saturday, Madison police reported.
The motorist, Jarell T. Patterson, 25, said the toddler ran out in front of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northport Drive early Saturday morning, and he didn't have time to stop before she was struck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The toddler suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to the hospital, DeSpain said.
Her mother thought the child may have lost consciousness when she was hit, DeSpain said.
Waunakee teen's joyride turns into K9 manhunt, police say
A routine traffic stop turned into a K9 search for a Waunakee teen who eluded Madison police officers after he sped away from the stop Monday, Madison police said.
A Madison police officer pulled the minivan over because the teen failed to stop for a stop sign, the license plates were expired and registered to a different vehicle. During the traffic stop, the teen gunned the engine and peeled out on Piping Rock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain in a statement.
The officer did not chase the van but got back into his cruiser and followed the van’s path. A woman who was driving toward the officer flagged him down and told him she saw a van race through a stop sign ahead, at the intersection of Piping Rock Road and Chapel Hill Road.
The officer found the van which had slid on a patch of ice and stopped in the middle of Piping Rock Road. Several young people fled from the vehicle according to a witness, DeSpain said.
Police brought in a K9 to help search for the driver and soon he was in MPD custody.
Jamone T. Jones, 17, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding police, as well as a parole hold.
Update: 18-year-old arrested after child shot in foot on Far East Side, Madison police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a 4-year-old boy shot himself on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police said.
Davon Johnson, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within easy access of a child and felony bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Police were called to a home on the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and discovered a child had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
DeSpain said the boy was holding the gun when it went off. Johnson was one of several adults in the home when the child picked up the gun.
Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.
The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.
Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Crowbar-wielding man arrested after attacking couple at North Side McDonald’s, Madison police say
A crowbar-wielding man was arrested after attacking a couple inside a North Side McDonald’s on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
A couple who were visiting Madison from Massachusetts were headed to the Dane County Regional Airport when they stopped at McDonald’s, 2901 Dryden Drive, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A man later identified as Kejuan T. Hill of Madison suddenly attacked the woman, who was seated, punching her multiple times, DeSpain said.
When the man came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck him in the head. As the man and Hill struggled, an elderly disabled man tackled Hill, DeSpain said.
By coincidence, two Madison police officers were arriving at McDonald’s for coffee and they took Hill into custody, DeSpain said, and Hill was jailed on outstanding warrants and tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport, DeSpain said, adding that it is unknown what prompted Hill to attack them.
Crowbar-wielding man arrested after attacking couple at North Side McDonald’s, Madison police say
A crowbar-wielding man was arrested after attacking a couple inside a North Side McDonald’s on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
A couple who were visiting Madison from Massachusetts were headed to the Dane County Regional Airport when they stopped at McDonald’s, 2901 Dryden Drive, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A man later identified as Kejuan T. Hill of Madison suddenly attacked the woman, who was seated, punching her multiple times, DeSpain said.
When the man came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck him in the head. As the man and Hill struggled, an elderly disabled man tackled Hill, DeSpain said.
By coincidence, two Madison police officers were arriving at McDonald’s for coffee and they took Hill into custody, DeSpain said, and Hill was jailed on outstanding warrants and tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport, DeSpain said, adding that it is unknown what prompted Hill to attack them.
Crowbar-wielding man arrested after attacking couple at North Side McDonald’s, Madison police say
A crowbar-wielding man was arrested after attacking a couple inside a North Side McDonald’s on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
A couple who were visiting Madison from Massachusetts were headed to the Dane County Regional Airport when they stopped at McDonald’s, 2901 Dryden Drive, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A man later identified as Kejuan T. Hill of Madison suddenly attacked the woman, who was seated, punching her multiple times, DeSpain said.
When the man came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck him in the head. As the man and Hill struggled, an elderly disabled man tackled Hill, DeSpain said.
By coincidence, two Madison police officers were arriving at McDonald’s for coffee and they took Hill into custody, DeSpain said, and Hill was jailed on outstanding warrants and tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport, DeSpain said, adding that it is unknown what prompted Hill to attack them.
Crowbar-wielding man arrested after attacking couple at North Side McDonald’s, Madison police say
A crowbar-wielding man was arrested after attacking a couple inside a North Side McDonald’s on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
A couple who were visiting Madison from Massachusetts were headed to the Dane County Regional Airport when they stopped at McDonald’s, 2901 Dryden Drive, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A man later identified as Kejuan T. Hill of Madison suddenly attacked the woman, who was seated, punching her multiple times, DeSpain said.
When the man came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck him in the head. As the man and Hill struggled, an elderly disabled man tackled Hill, DeSpain said.
By coincidence, two Madison police officers were arriving at McDonald’s for coffee and they took Hill into custody, DeSpain said, and Hill was jailed on outstanding warrants and tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport, DeSpain said, adding that it is unknown what prompted Hill to attack them.
Crowbar-wielding man arrested after attacking couple at North Side McDonald’s, Madison police say
A crowbar-wielding man was arrested after attacking a couple inside a North Side McDonald’s on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
A couple who were visiting Madison from Massachusetts were headed to the Dane County Regional Airport when they stopped at McDonald’s, 2901 Dryden Drive, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A man later identified as Kejuan T. Hill of Madison suddenly attacked the woman, who was seated, punching her multiple times, DeSpain said.
When the man came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck him in the head. As the man and Hill struggled, an elderly disabled man tackled Hill, DeSpain said.
By coincidence, two Madison police officers were arriving at McDonald’s for coffee and they took Hill into custody, DeSpain said, and Hill was jailed on outstanding warrants and tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport, DeSpain said, adding that it is unknown what prompted Hill to attack them.