 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
DANE COUNTY | HIGHWAY 14

Highway 14 closed for 7 hours after 2 injured in crash

Siren

Two people have serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a Sunday morning crash that closed part of Highway 14 for seven hours.

Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 14 on Miller’s Curve, near the Black Earth Creek Wildlife Area west of Middleton, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jonathan Triggs said. A preliminary investigation determined a 24-year-old woman driving west on Highway 14 crossed the center line along the curve, colliding with a vehicle in the opposite lane driven by a 19-year-old man.

Both drivers were taken to UW Hospital. The 24-year-old woman will be cited for operating left of center, Triggs said.

Highway 14 was closed for seven hours between Rocky Dell and Twin Valley roads as police and crash reconstructionists investigated, Triggs said.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics