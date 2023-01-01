Highway 14 closed for 7 hours after 2 injured in crash

Two people have serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a Sunday morning crash that closed part of Highway 14 for seven hours.
Police responded to a report of a crash with injuries about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 14 on Miller’s Curve, near the Black Earth Creek Wildlife Area west of Middleton, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jonathan Triggs said. A preliminary investigation determined a 24-year-old woman driving west on Highway 14 crossed the center line along the curve, colliding with a vehicle in the opposite lane driven by a 19-year-old man.
Both drivers were taken to UW Hospital. The 24-year-old woman will be cited for operating left of center, Triggs said.
Highway 14 was closed for seven hours between Rocky Dell and Twin Valley roads as police and crash reconstructionists investigated, Triggs said.