Highway 11 in Green County will close for several hours Friday for the recovery of a semi-tractor trailer that crashed off the road during Thursday’s snowstorm, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said.

The semi driver lost control on a curve and went off of snow-covered Highway 11 east of Highway MM near Browntown shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The semi went down an embankment and overturned, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The driver, Timothy L. Gonzales, 35, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening and was taken by ambulance to SSM Monroe Hospital.

The semi was left where it was due to road conditions from the storm and the safety of first responders, towing and recovery crews.

The Sheriff’s Office and Green County Highway Department plans to remove the semi on Friday at 9 a.m., resulting in Highway 11 at the crash location being closed for several hours.

There will be a signed detour routing traffic while Highway 11 is closed. Westbound traffic on Highway 11 from the Monroe area will head north on Highway M, then west on Highway Y, and south on Highway MM from Woodford returning to Highway 11. Eastbound traffic on Highway 11 will reverse that route.

