A 35-year-old drunken man was arrested Saturday after causing a disturbance inside of a West Side Taco Bell, police said.
Officers responded to the incident at the 689 South Whitney Way restaurant around 2:40 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. The man wanted to fight with customers inside of the Taco Bell.
Koval said the man was "highly intoxicated," and had already caused another disturbance at Hy-Vee, 675 South Whitney Way, earlier that day.
When officers arrived at the Taco Bell, the man threatened to punch an officer, Koval said.
The man was arrested and tentatively charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping.