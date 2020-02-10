You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High speed police chase through rural roads ends in Grant County cornfield

High speed police chase through rural roads ends in Grant County cornfield

{{featured_button_text}}

A high-speed chase through Grant County ended in a cornfield for two Platteville residents who were arrested on multiple felony warrants Saturday. 

Two Grant County Sheriffs deputies arrived at a residence Saturday evening to apprehend Travis W. Aide, 23, of Platteville, as he was leaving in a 1988 Chevrolet pickup with stolen plates. 

Aide nearly struck one of the deputies as he sped out of the driveway and both began chasing him in a pursuit that covered 10 miles and, at times, reached over 100 mph on rural roads, a Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement. 

Shortly after the pursuit began, one of the deputies slid off the road at a sharp corner, but the remaining deputy continued the chase until Aide reached Dry Hollow Road, where he pulled into a driveway and an adjacent cornfield. 

Aide continued to elude authorities as he drove in loops through the cornfield while his truck smoked heavily. After a few loops, the truck became disabled. Aide jumped out of the vehicle, surrendered immediately and was arrested, Dreckman said. 

Aide's passenger, Taylor M. Rode, 20, of Platteville, was also arrested on several felony warrants. 

Combined warrants for the two men included felony and misdemeanor cases out of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties for: felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report to jail, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Saturday's chase added tentative charges to Aide's record, including fleeing or eluding police and felony bail jumping. Rode faced tentative new charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping. 

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

+10 Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mount Pleasant man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
Crime and Courts

Mount Pleasant man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

Danny L. Obuchowski, 27, is charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault, repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child without great bodily harm, repeated sexual assault of the the same child more than three times and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics