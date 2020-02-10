High speed police chase through rural roads ends in Grant County cornfield

A high-speed chase through Grant County ended in a cornfield for two Platteville residents who were arrested on multiple felony warrants Saturday.

Two Grant County Sheriffs deputies arrived at a residence Saturday evening to apprehend Travis W. Aide, 23, of Platteville, as he was leaving in a 1988 Chevrolet pickup with stolen plates.

Aide nearly struck one of the deputies as he sped out of the driveway and both began chasing him in a pursuit that covered 10 miles and, at times, reached over 100 mph on rural roads, a Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Shortly after the pursuit began, one of the deputies slid off the road at a sharp corner, but the remaining deputy continued the chase until Aide reached Dry Hollow Road, where he pulled into a driveway and an adjacent cornfield.

Aide continued to elude authorities as he drove in loops through the cornfield while his truck smoked heavily. After a few loops, the truck became disabled. Aide jumped out of the vehicle, surrendered immediately and was arrested, Dreckman said.

Aide's passenger, Taylor M. Rode, 20, of Platteville, was also arrested on several felony warrants.