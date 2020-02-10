High speed police chase through rural roads ends in Grant County cornfield

A high-speed chase through Grant County ended in a cornfield for two Platteville residents who were arrested on multiple felony warrants Saturday.
Two Grant County Sheriffs deputies arrived at a residence Saturday evening to apprehend Travis W. Aide, 23, of Platteville, as he was leaving in a 1988 Chevrolet pickup with stolen plates.
Aide nearly struck one of the deputies as he sped out of the driveway and both began chasing him in a pursuit that covered 10 miles and, at times, reached over 100 mph on rural roads, a Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Shortly after the pursuit began, one of the deputies slid off the road at a sharp corner, but the remaining deputy continued the chase until Aide reached Dry Hollow Road, where he pulled into a driveway and an adjacent cornfield.
Aide continued to elude authorities as he drove in loops through the cornfield while his truck smoked heavily. After a few loops, the truck became disabled. Aide jumped out of the vehicle, surrendered immediately and was arrested, Dreckman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Aide's passenger, Taylor M. Rode, 20, of Platteville, was also arrested on several felony warrants.
Combined warrants for the two men included felony and misdemeanor cases out of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties for: felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report to jail, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property, and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Saturday's chase added tentative charges to Aide's record, including fleeing or eluding police and felony bail jumping. Rode faced tentative new charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.