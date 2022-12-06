High drama for Madison police during annual shift pick day

Madison police officer Paige Decent was 110th in line Monday, waiting to determine how her next year would go.

There were 262 officers in all who, by the end of the day, would pick their shifts and beats for 2023, one at a time, by seniority.

Decent, who has worked for MPD since 2018, was hopeful that she would be able to select a second shift, which runs from noon to 8 p.m., again this year. But she wasn’t confident about what would actually happen.

Every shift pick brings with it a lot of anxiety, she said. “There’s a lot riding on it because it’s the next year of your life.”

To Decent’s surprise, when it was her turn to pick, not only was the second shift available but so was the coveted day shift. From there, her decision was easy.

“It (the day shift) wasn’t in my realm of what I thought I would be able to get,” she said. “I snatched it up quick.”

It was a race to the most desirable work schedule, as Madison police officers participated in shift pick day, an annual seniority-based bidding competition.

By the end of the 12-hour selection process Monday, all MPD officers have their confirmed shift details and beats for the upcoming year.

The stakes are high, as certain options, such as the day shift, are limited and highly coveted. The process also allows officers to pick which sergeants they will work under for the following year. It’s very rare that an officer will be able to change their shift at any other point during the year, making their selections on shift pick day all the more important.

While the process has been virtual since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year officers could select their shifts in person at the department’s training center. However, most officers still made their decisions virtually, said Stephanie Drescher, Madison police operations captain.

Drescher contacts each person as the officer’s turn comes up and shares a spreadsheet of available shifts. The officer has 10 minutes to make a selection.

“Based on seniority, you get to pick your shift, your beat and your district for the following shift year,” Drescher explained.

The station has utilized a shift pick process for decades. Many police departments in the state do not allow their officers to pick their own shifts or beats, Drescher said.

By participating in shift day, officers are given more control over what areas of the community they will be covering for the upcoming year, in addition to their work schedule. Kelly Powers, president of the Madison Professional Police Officers Association, the union representing Madison officers, oversees the process with Drescher to avoid any contract violations. All shift selections will go into effect starting the first Sunday in February.

“People who picked today know exactly what their days off for 2023 are,” Drescher said. “It was a huge part of our bargaining process for the union. So it ends up being beneficial to pretty much everyone.”

In 2020, the department had to redo shift pick due to a miscalculation. This incident led Jeffrey, who worked as a project manager for Epic before joining MPD in 2018, to revamp the system and design the spreadsheet that the department currently uses. Drescher referred to Jeffrey as the “Vanna White of the day” as he monitored the evolving spreadsheet throughout the day via a podium’s computer monitor.

Jeffrey has witnessed the benefits of the shift pick system firsthand, he said. For many officers, having the ability to choose their shift can have positive impacts on various aspects of their lives, both professional and personal.

“This year, one of our day shift spots was available very late in the day and an officer who has kids and a family was able to get it, which was a heartwarming experience,” he recalled.

“Being a police officer is very mentally and physically taxing. Oftentimes it’s hard on our families. So it’s good to see officers being able to have some control over their lives.”