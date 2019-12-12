Hidden cameras found in hotel rooms of Madison high school students on field trip

Madison East High School students found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis last weekend, a school district spokesman said Thursday.
The Madison School District has put a staff member on leave in response to the incident as a cautionary measure, district spokesman Timothy LeMonds said. He said that is standard procedure during a police investigation.
The district was notified of the incident Sunday, LeMonds said. The field trip to Minneapolis took place Dec. 6 through Sunday.
LeMonds declined to specify the student group on the trip to protect the identities of students involved. He declined to provide any more information on the investigation because Minneapolis police are in charge of it. The Cottage Grove Police Department is also involved in the investigation.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber said his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant Thursday morning at a village of Cottage Grove house. No arrests were made.
Madison police are not involved in the investigation, but they were made aware of the situation, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Minneapolis police officials are releasing little information on the ongoing investigation.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder would not specify what kind of devices were found, identifying them only as “electronic devices.” LeMonds confirmed the devices were hidden cameras.
“We have recovered some electronic devices from more than one room at the said hotel,” Elder said. “We are analyzing that.”
Elder said Minneapolis police are trying to determine who installed the items.
The Star Tribune reported the recording devices were found at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis.
Hyatt Regency Minneapolis general manager Mark Bastis did not respond to a message Thursday. In a statement to WCCO-TV, the hotel said it was fully cooperating with authorities.
“The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis,” the hotel said.
In a letter sent to East High School families Thursday evening, interim principal Brendan Kearney said staff are working hard to support the affected students and families.
"I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can to protect our students and to see that anyone responsible for harming them is held accountable," Kearney said.
State Journal reporters Chris Rickert and Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.