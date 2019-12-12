Hidden cameras found in hotel rooms of Madison high school students on field trip

Madison East High School students found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis last weekend, a school district spokesman said Thursday.

The Madison School District has put a staff member on leave in response to the incident as a cautionary measure, district spokesman Timothy LeMonds said. He said that is standard procedure during a police investigation.

The district was notified of the incident Sunday, LeMonds said. The field trip to Minneapolis took place Dec. 6 through Sunday.

LeMonds declined to specify the student group on the trip to protect the identities of students involved. He declined to provide any more information on the investigation because Minneapolis police are in charge of it. The Cottage Grove Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

Cottage Grove Police Chief Dan Layber said his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant Thursday morning at a village of Cottage Grove house. No arrests were made.

Madison police are not involved in the investigation, but they were made aware of the situation, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Minneapolis police officials are releasing little information on the ongoing investigation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}