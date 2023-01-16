Here's how to break a window if you're trapped in your car

Newer vehicles are full of safety features meant to keep people in the vehicle when there is a crash.

But in rare cases, occupants might need to find a way out of the vehicle quickly.

Last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm died when her vehicle caught fire. She reported just before the fire that her vehicle doors wouldn't unlock and the windows wouldn't roll down.

A study by AAA in 2019 showed that vehicle escape tools could quickly break tempered glass.

Many newer vehicles were manufactured with laminated glass to lessen the chance that the windows would break and occupants would be thrown from the vehicle, AAA said. Laminated glass is very difficult to break.

Some vehicles that have laminated glass have a window that has tempered glass, which is easier to break.

AAA said drivers can find out what kind of glass is in their vehicle by checking for a label in the bottom corner of the side window or contacting the vehicle manufacturer.

Once that is known, drivers should consider buying an escape tool, either spring-loaded or hammer style. These tools are designed to break glass and some have a tool that can cut a seat belt. The tool should be placed in a spot in the vehicle where it can be easily found.

AAA suggests making an exit strategy in case of a vehicle emergency.

In the case of an emergency, drivers should call 911 immediately if possible. Drivers should stay calm, unbuckle the seat belt and roll down or a break a window.