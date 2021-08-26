 Skip to main content
Help sought in finding 13-year-old boy missing for several days, Madison police say
Julius Booth.

Madison police are seeking help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for several days.

Julius Booth was reported missing at noon on Sunday from the 7000 block of Flower Lane, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a report.

His family is concerned about the welfare of Booth, who has ties to the West Side and East Side, and is pictured in the accompanying photo, Ellis said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

