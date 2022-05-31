 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy Sun Prairie police presence in residential area, authorities say

Sun Prairie police squad (copy) (copy) (copy)

Sun Prairie police are conducting an investigation in a residential area and briefly asked the public to avoid the area, authorities said. 

A heavy police presence was seen in the area of Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive just north of the North-East Greenspace around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sun Prairie police said in a statement. 

Police initially asked the public to avoid the area but cleared it after about 30 minutes.

The Sun Prairie Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

