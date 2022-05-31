Heavy Sun Prairie police presence in residential area, authorities say

Sun Prairie police are conducting an investigation in a residential area and briefly asked the public to avoid the area, authorities said.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area of Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive just north of the North-East Greenspace around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sun Prairie police said in a statement.

Police initially asked the public to avoid the area but cleared it after about 30 minutes.

The Sun Prairie Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

