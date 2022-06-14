Heavy police presence near Sun Prairie Costco on Monday due to armed person who was in domestic dispute

A heavy police presence near the Sun Prairie Costco on Monday afternoon was due to a report of an armed person who had been in a domestic dispute, police reported.

At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of Providence Street on the report of the armed person, who had been armed with a handgun and a rifle in a parked vehicle, Sgt. Leonard Webster said in a statement.

Officers limited traffic to the area as they contacted the person, who was safely taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with police, Webster said.

The person, who was not identified, was later taken to jail on charges related to the incident, Webster said.

