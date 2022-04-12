Head-on crash with semi kills SUV driver in Sauk County, Sheriff's Office says

One person died and another was injured Tuesday in a head-on crash between a semitractor-trailer and an SUV in Sauk County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 14 east of County Line Road in the town of Spring Green around 7:50 a.m., Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement.

Meister said a Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound on the highway when a semi in the westbound lane crossed over the center line, hitting the Toyota. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch and sustained "extensive damage," Meister said.

The driver of the Toyota died on scene from injuries suffered during the crash, Meister said. The semi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Neither of their names have been released because family needs to be notified.

Highway 14 was closed for roughly four hours as the Sheriff's Office investigated the crash, Meister said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Spring Green Police Department, Spring Green Fire, Spring Green EMS, Lone Rock Fire and the Sauk County Highway Department assisted on scene.

