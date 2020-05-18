Head-on crash in town of Dunkirk seriously injures 2, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A head-on crash in the town of Dunkirk Friday morning seriously injured two people, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11 a.m., a 2007 Saturn ION driven by a 40-year-old Evansville man northbound on Highway A just south of Collins Road crested a hill on a curve, crossed the center line and struck a southbound Chevrolet Equinox that contained a 50-year-old woman driver and 22-year-old daughter passenger, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. The Evansville man was taken by MedFlight helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Equinox was taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

The woman’s daughter was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, with what appeared to be minor injuries, Schaffer said.

Names were withheld due to the severity of injuries, and the crash remains under investigation, Schaffer said.

