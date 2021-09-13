Hazel Green man dies after rear-ending hay wagon pulled by tractor, Grant County authorities say

A Hazel Green man died after crashing into the rear of a hay wagon being pulled by a tractor on Saturday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 129 and Lincoln Road in the town of South Lancaster, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Paul Adams, 63, of rural Lancaster, was driving a McCormink MTX120 tractor pulling a loaded hay wagon south on Highway 129 when he stopped to wait for northbound traffic to pass so he could make a left turn onto Lincoln Road, Dreckman said.
At the same time, Tristan Legrand, 26, was driving south on Highway 129 in his 2015 Volkswagen Passat and struck the rear of the hay wagon and became wedged underneath it, Dreckman said.
Legrand, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was extricated from the crash and taken to Grant Regional Health Center, but lifesaving measures were not successful and he died of his crash injuries, Dreckman said.
Insufficient lighting is suspected as a possible factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, Dreckman said.
It was the third fatal crash in Grant County this year.
