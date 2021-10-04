Hartford woman killed in crash with semi in Rock County, authorities say

A 39-year-old woman from Hartford was killed after failing to yield to a semi truck that had the right of way in the town of Avon Sunday morning, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of West State Highway 81 and South County Highway K at 7:46 a.m. Sunday.
Rock County Sgt. Josh Lund said the victim, who was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6, was stopped at the intersection facing north on County Highway K. The Pontiac driver then tried to turn onto West Highway 81 and failed to yield to a semi pulling a tanker loaded with milk that had the right of way. Lund said the semi attempted to avoid the Pontiac but hit it broadside.
The semi overturned and slid into a wooded area south of Highway 81. The Pontiac came to rest in a field on the north side of Highway 81.
The semi driver, a 21-year-old man from Elkhorn, was taken to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center where he was treated for minor injuries, Lund said. The Pontiac driver was also taken to Mercy Hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.
The semi had just crested a hill at the time of the crash and the rising sun also may have contributed to the crash as witnesses reported it was very difficult to see when looking to the east, Lund said.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office does not anticipate filing any criminal charges, Lund said.
Authorities said the victim's name will be released in the coming days.