Gunshots send people fleeing from Southwest Side basketball courts, Madison police say

Gunshots sent people fleeing from Southwest Side basketball courts Monday night, Madison police reported.

Officers recovered several shell casings, but no injuries were reported and the only property damage that was found appeared to be older, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

An estimated 50 to 75 people were in and around basketball courts in the 2300 block of Allied Drive about 7:30 p.m. when shooting broke out, DeSpain said.

Surveillance video showed people running in all directions, with one grabbing a child from nearby playground equipment, and many crawling along the ground, DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported seeing some of those involved in the shots fleeing in a black SUV, DeSpain said.

