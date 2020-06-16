You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gunshots send people fleeing from Southwest Side basketball courts, Madison police say
alert

Gunshots send people fleeing from Southwest Side basketball courts, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Gunshots sent people fleeing from Southwest Side basketball courts Monday night, Madison police reported.

Officers recovered several shell casings, but no injuries were reported and the only property damage that was found appeared to be older, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

An estimated 50 to 75 people were in and around basketball courts in the 2300 block of Allied Drive about 7:30 p.m. when shooting broke out, DeSpain said.

Surveillance video showed people running in all directions, with one grabbing a child from nearby playground equipment, and many crawling along the ground, DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported seeing some of those involved in the shots fleeing in a black SUV, DeSpain said.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics