Gunshots reported twice within an hour in same Southwest Side block, Madison police say

Gunshots were reported twice within an hour early Friday morning in the same Southwest Side block, Madison police reported.
At about 2:50 a.m., multiple callers reported several shots fired in the 6800 block of Schroeder Road, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.
Officers checked the area and found indications of shots fired, but no damage or injured people, Schmitgen said.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., after officers had cleared the scene from the original call, multiple callers again reported shots fired near the 6800 block of Schroeder Road, and again no damage or injured people were found or reported, Schmitgen said.
A caller who heard the shots looked outside and saw a tan sedan leaving the area, Schmitgen said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.