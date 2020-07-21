You are the owner of this article.
Gunshots reported on East Side early Tuesday morning, police say
alert

Gunshots reported on East Side early Tuesday morning, police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Gunshots were reported on the East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 3:45 am, multiple callers reported hearing shots in the area of South Fair Oaks Avenue and Atwood Avenue, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The callers described hearing one gun shot, and then about two to three more while a vehicle drove away, Gibson said.

Officers checking the area but no evidence or property damage was located, and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

