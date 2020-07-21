Gunshots reported on East Side early Tuesday morning, police say

Gunshots were reported on the East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 3:45 am, multiple callers reported hearing shots in the area of South Fair Oaks Avenue and Atwood Avenue, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
The callers described hearing one gun shot, and then about two to three more while a vehicle drove away, Gibson said.
Officers checking the area but no evidence or property damage was located, and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.
