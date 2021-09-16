Gunshots on Far West Side, Southwest Side keep Madison police busy overnight

Gunshots on the Far West Side and Southwest Side kept officers busy overnight, Madison police reported.
Shell casings were recovered in both incidents, but no damage was found and no injuries were reported, Lt. Michael Richardson reported.
Police were dispatched to the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots fired in the area, and a vehicle that may have been heard leaving the area at a high rate of speed, Richardson said.
Officers found several bullet casings behind a building in the 7800 block of Mineral Point, Richardson said.
And shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, police were sent to the 5500 block of Denton Place on multiple reports of shots fired in the area, Richardson said.
Witnesses reported a suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants shooting at a dark car that was leaving the area, and officers found casings in the 5500 block of Denton, Richardson said.
