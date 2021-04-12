 Skip to main content
Gunshots minutes apart, close together keep Madison, Fitchburg police busy Sunday night
Gunshots minutes apart, close together keep Madison, Fitchburg police busy Sunday night

Gunshots just minutes apart and close together kept Madison and Fitchburg police busy Sunday night.

At 9:38 p.m., Madison police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Traceway Drive for an occupied residence that was hit after gunshots were heard, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

A man and a women were in a room that was struck, and the man just missed being hit, Gibson said.

There were no reported injuries and it does not appear that the residence was the target of the shooting, Gibson said.

At 9:47 p.m., Fitchburg police officers were sent to the 3300 block of Leopold Way, about a half-mile from the Madison incident minutes earlier, on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Nick Clemens said in a report.

Officers found shell casings in the area and a witness reported seeing a male shooting at two people who were running away, but no injuries were reported, Clemens said.

Clemens said it was unknown if the shooting incidents were related, Clemens said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

