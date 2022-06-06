Gunshots hit town of Madison apartment building, authorities say

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, deputies and Madison police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Deer Valley Road, Lt. Don Dudley said in a statement.

Multiple shell casings were found and some shots struck an occupied apartment building, but no injuries have been reported, Dudley said.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the incident to call the tips line at 608-284-6900. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.