Gunshots hit apartment buildings in village of Windsor, police say
Gunshots struck apartment buildings in the village of Windsor early Thursday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Scattergood Lane in Windsor, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in an incident report.

Several shell casings were found, in addition to the evidence of shots striking the outside of various apartment buildings, Schaffer said.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and a police dog responded to the scene, Schaffer said, but no arrests were reported.

Any witnesses who have not spoken with deputies are asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

