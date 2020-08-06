Gunshots fired near Elver park, Madison police say

Madison police found a few shell casings after shots were fired near Elver Park on the Far West Side late Wednesday.
Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at Park Heights Court around 11:32 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.
Witnesses told police they saw a dark vehicle knock over garbage cans as it sped away from the area. One person ran from the scene toward Elver Park, police reported.
Officers found three handgun casings.
Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father
Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter
3 charged this week with looting Downtown store during protests
UW-Madison fined $74,000 over care of research animals
Girl, 13, identified as victim in Madison stabbing homicide
9-year-old hit in one of 5 different shootings across Madison in 24 hours
2 charged with battery for attack during protest that injured state Sen. Tim Carpenter
Man in racially tinged Downtown Madison hit and run charged with felony
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing victim to death in Southwest Side homicide
Charges filed against Sun Prairie woman in fatal hit-and-run
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.