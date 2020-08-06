You are the owner of this article.
Gunshots fired near Elver park, Madison police say
Gunshots fired near Elver park, Madison police say

Madison police found a few shell casings after shots were fired near Elver Park on the Far West Side late Wednesday. 

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at Park Heights Court around 11:32 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. 

Witnesses told police they saw a dark vehicle knock over garbage cans as it sped away from the area. One person ran from the scene toward Elver Park, police reported. 

Officers found three handgun casings. 

