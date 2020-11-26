Gunshots fired between 2 vehicles on Beltline in Monona, police say

Multiple callers reported seeing two vehicles speeding down the Beltline while occupants shot at each other Wednesday evening in Monona, police said.
Officers responded to the incident on the Beltline near West Broadway just after 7:40 p.m., acting Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman said in a statement. No injuries were reported.
One caller said the cars were traveling eastbound, but another said westbound. A third said the vehicles have have left the Beltline and headed toward Wal-Mart, Deuman said.
Police searched the Beltline and the area surrounding the Wal-Mart, but were unable to find the vehicles, Deuman said. One was a smaller, light-colored sedan and the other a black sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463.
