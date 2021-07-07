Gunshots celebrating Fourth of July draw police, lead to endangerment and drug charges

Police were called back to the area about 10:15 p.m. on July 4 after a caller watching surveillance video saw two men shooting rifles into the air. Officers found the same type of bullet casings there as those found the prior morning.

Police then heard more shots and went to an apartment building where an officer said he had seen an AK-style weapon before while on a service call. The officers also saw muzzle flashes and a gun barrel protruding from around a corner, and heard the sound of the weapon being re-loaded or cleared of a malfunction.

They ordered the person firing the gun, later identified as Cannady, to drop it, which he did.

Later searching Cannady's apartment, police said they found several guns and ammunition magazines and marijuana packaged for sale. They also found was a backpack containing more than $10,000 and Cannady's passport.

Cannady told police he doesn't own any of the guns, but they belong to another man who rents the apartment.

He told police he pointed the gun into the air when he fired it. Asked how far he thought bullets would travel, he said, "a couple miles." He said he would feel bad if someone was struck by a shot he fired.