 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Gunshot strikes occupied restaurant on South Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A gunshot struck an occupied restaurant on the South Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Gunshots were reported in the 1600 block of Beld Street about 6 p.m. Saturday and police found several shell casings and that a round hit a window at Naty's Fast Food, 1616 Beld St., Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, and there was no information to indicate that the restaurant was targeted, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flu shot time, seniors need revved-up shots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics