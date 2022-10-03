Gunshot strikes occupied restaurant on South Side, Madison police say

A gunshot struck an occupied restaurant on the South Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

Gunshots were reported in the 1600 block of Beld Street about 6 p.m. Saturday and police found several shell casings and that a round hit a window at Naty's Fast Food, 1616 Beld St., Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, and there was no information to indicate that the restaurant was targeted, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.