Gunshot heard, person found dead during search for driver who drove at deputy, who fired at driver, Wisconsin DCI says

After a gunshot was heard, a person was found dead during a search for a driver who had driven at a deputy during a pursuit, prompting the deputy to shoot at the driver, Wisconsin authorities reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that it is investigating the officer-involved critical incident that happened during a pursuit across Lafayette and Green counties. Statements from the sheriff’s offices of those two counties directed queries to DCI.

The pursuit began in Grant County after an unspecified incident in Dubuque, Iowa, DCI said. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement that his agency was notified at 2:20 p.m. of the incident in Dubuque.

A Lafayette County deputy picked up the pursuit after it entered Lafayette County, deploying a spike strip in an effort to flatten the vehicle’s tires shortly after 2:30 p.m., with the vehicle that was being chased driving in the direction of the deputy, who fired at the vehicle, DCI said.

The DCI statement doesn't say whether the deputy's shot struck anything.

The vehicle later crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot. As law enforcement personnel were searching for the driver, a gunshot was heard and a person was found near Highway 11, west of County M, near Browntown, DCI said.

First responders administered first aid, but the person, who was not identified, died at the scene. A firearm was recovered at the scene, DCI said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, DCI said.

Highway 11 was closed at County M until 3:38 a.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The Lafayette County deputy who fired at the driver was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Belleville Police Department. All involved law enforcement are cooperating with DCI during this investigation, DCI said.

DCI said that after it completes its investigation, it will turn over its investigative reports to the Lafayette County District Attorney.