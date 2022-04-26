 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunshot causes no injuries or damage in South Side neighborhood, Madison police say

Police line

A single gunshot rang out in a South Side neighborhood Monday afternoon, Madison police said. 

No damage or injuries were reported after the gunfire on the 2900 block of Coho Street just west of Fish Hatchery Road around 5:25 p.m., Lt. David Meinert said in a statement. 

Officers searching the area found one shell casing on the ground. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

