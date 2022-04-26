Gunshot causes no injuries or damage in South Side neighborhood, Madison police say

A single gunshot rang out in a South Side neighborhood Monday afternoon, Madison police said.
No damage or injuries were reported after the gunfire on the 2900 block of Coho Street just west of Fish Hatchery Road around 5:25 p.m., Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.
Officers searching the area found one shell casing on the ground.
Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Art of the Everyday: A recap of March in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.