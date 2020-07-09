You are the owner of this article.
Guns, vehicle stolen in Far East Side burglary, Madison police say
Guns, vehicle stolen in Far East Side burglary, Madison police say

Madison police squad car (copy)
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Guns and a vehicle were stolen in a burglary of a home on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Burglars broke into a home on Carberry Street shortly after 4 a.m., took a car key, stole several air soft guns — three rifles and a handgun  from the garage, and an orange Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in the driveway, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Neighbors reported a dark-colored sedan coming into the area with several young people getting out and checking car doors, DeSpain said.

A homeowner from nearby Vidon Drive told officers someone had rifled through his car, DeSpain said.

