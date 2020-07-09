Guns, vehicle stolen in Far East Side burglary, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guns and a vehicle were stolen in a burglary of a home on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Burglars broke into a home on Carberry Street shortly after 4 a.m., took a car key, stole several air soft guns — three rifles and a handgun — from the garage, and an orange Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in the driveway, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Neighbors reported a dark-colored sedan coming into the area with several young people getting out and checking car doors, DeSpain said.

A homeowner from nearby Vidon Drive told officers someone had rifled through his car, DeSpain said.

