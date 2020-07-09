Guns, vehicle stolen in Far East Side burglary, Madison police say

Guns and a vehicle were stolen in a burglary of a home on the Far East Side early Wednesday, Madison police reported.
Burglars broke into a home on Carberry Street shortly after 4 a.m., took a car key, stole several air soft guns — three rifles and a handgun — from the garage, and an orange Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in the driveway, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Neighbors reported a dark-colored sedan coming into the area with several young people getting out and checking car doors, DeSpain said.
A homeowner from nearby Vidon Drive told officers someone had rifled through his car, DeSpain said.
Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid
No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend
Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison
UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.