Guns seized, 2 arrested on gun and drug charges in Janesville, police say

Guns were seized and two people were arrested on gun and drug charges on Sunday in Janesville, police reported.

At about 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Bryon O. Ramos-Colon, 25, of Janesville, was stopped for an expired registration in the 200 block of North Franklin Street and the officer saw narcotics and upon further investigation found a concealed handgun in the vehicle, Janesville Police Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said in a statement.

Ramos-Colon was arrested on tentative charges of three counts of bail-jumping, possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of THC, and carrying a concealed weapon, Pearson said.

At about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Brillonte L. Harden, 23, of Janesville, was stopped for expired registration on North Parker Drive and Ba-Wood Lanes. The officer saw narcotics and upon further investigation found a concealed handgun in the vehicle, Pearson said.

Harden was arrested for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon, Pearson said.

Three people were arrested and two handguns, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle, and two BB guns were seized Friday night when Janesville police executed a search warrant in the 200 block of South Jackson Street after seeing a known suspect with warrants.

Janesville police said they are being “pro-active on gun crimes within the community to ensure public safety.”

Janesville police ask anyone with information on any crime to call them at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Crime Stoppers tips may also be submitted anonymously P3Tips.com.

