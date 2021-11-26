Gunmen shoot occupied vehicle on the North Side, police say

Gunmen shot a car with two occupants on the North Side Thursday night, Madison police said.
The vehicle was hit in the area of Redwing and Main Lanes at 10:25 p.m. Thanksgiving night, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement. No one was injured during the shooting though officers found multiple shell casings on the street.
Witnesses said two assailants left the scene in a white or gray four-door sedan. One gunman was described as a thin Black man with glasses in his forties, Richardson said. The second gunman was also Black and wearing all dark clothing.
Madison police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.
