Gunman shoots out back window of moving car on North Side, Madison police say

A gunman shot out the back window of a moving car on the North Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Two officers were in the area and responded immediately to what investigators believe was a targeted shooting on Northport Drive at North Sherman Avenue about 8:45 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman and her 16-year-old passenger were in the car that was struck, and they were not injured, DeSpain said.

They told police they were attempting to get away from the shooter, who was also driving, DeSpain said.

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Madison officers arrested the alleged shooter a short time later following a high-risk traffic stop, DeSpain said.

Jacob H. Fiscus, 26, of Oregon, was jailed on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless endangerment.

