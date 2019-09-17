A gunman robbed the Subway restaurant in Verona on Friday night, police reported.
The armed robbery happened about 9 p.m. Friday at the restaurant at 500 W. Verona Ave., Sgt. Jesse Christensen said in a statement.
Two employees who were working at the time told police that a man entered the restaurant and produced a black semi-automatic handgun, demanding money. The employees complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Christensen said.
The suspect, who was last seen running north from the restaurant, was described as white, abut 6-foot with a medium build, wearing tan cargo-type pants, brown shoes/boots, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a baseball cap, a black mask and white gloves.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Verona police at 608-845-7623, anonymous tips can be left at 608-845-6074, or via text to 847411 (TIP411) and enter Verona as the first word followed by your message.
