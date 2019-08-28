Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
State Journal

A gunman robbed Northside Liquor, 2801 N. Sherman Ave., on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

A store employee was outside the store on break about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday when a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the robber, who fled on foot, according to a police news release.

The robber was described as a black male, about 35 years old, wearing a dark bandana, mask, gloves and jeans.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

