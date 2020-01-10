You are the owner of this article.
Gunman robs Fitchburg credit union, police say

Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Police were called to the credit union shortly before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery and determined that a suspect entered the credit union, showed a handgun and demanded money, Sgt. Nick Clemens said in a statement.

After receiving money from a teller, the suspect fled on foot, Clemens said.

No shots were fired or injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

