Gunman robs East Side convenience store, Madison police say

Gunman robs East Side convenience store, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A gunman robbed an East Side convenience store on Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The suspect entered the BP convenience store in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue about 7:45 a.m. Monday and displayed a gun suspected to be a semi-automatic, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

Items stolen by the robber include a white metal lock box. The suspect was last seen going up Continental Lane and disappeared around Dwight Lane, Laundrie said.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 5-foot-9, wearing a blue facemask-hat, layers on the top and light-colored jeans with black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

