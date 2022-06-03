Gunman kills Juneau County man in "targeted attack" on judicial system, authorities say

A gunman who had a list of potential targets shot and killed another man in Juneau County Friday morning in an "attack" on the judicial system, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

The 56-year-old shooter entered a residence in the town of Lisbon at 6:30 a.m. and shot dead a 68-year-old man, Kaul said at a press conference.

Kaul declined to release the name of the victim, but a large law enforcement presence was seen blocking off a subdivision where former Juneau County Judge John Roemer lives. Roemer is 68 years old, according to public records.

Kaul said the motive for the attack was "based on some sort of court case or court cases." The attorney general also declined to release the names of the the shooter or other potential targets.

Other targets have been notified and there is no longer a threat to public safety, Kaul said.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene after another person in the residence contacted authorities and fled to a nearby home.

A tactical team entered the residence just before 10:30 a.m., finding the 68-year-old dead and the assailant in basement having shot himself, Kaul said. The shooter is still alive though in a critical condition at the hospital.

Kaul said the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting since they are "often involved in complex investigations of this nature."

