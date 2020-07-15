Gunman flees West Towne Mall with hundreds of dollars' worth of shoes

Madison police are seeking a man with a gun who robbed a store at West Towne Mall then fled the scene with the merchandise Wednesday afternoon.
The man pointed a pistol at a cashier's face at Dick's Sporting Goods at around 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. The man then fled the store with hundreds of dollar' worth of shoes.
He was last seen getting into a gray sedan, DeSpain said, possibly a Ford Taurus.
