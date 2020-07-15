You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gunman flees West Towne Mall with hundreds of dollars' worth of shoes
0 comments
alert top story

Gunman flees West Towne Mall with hundreds of dollars' worth of shoes

{{featured_button_text}}
Dick's sporting goods
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are seeking a man with a gun who robbed a store at West Towne Mall then fled the scene with the merchandise Wednesday afternoon. 

The man pointed a pistol at a cashier's face at Dick's Sporting Goods at around 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. The man then fled the store with hundreds of dollar' worth of shoes.

He was last seen getting into a gray sedan, DeSpain said, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics