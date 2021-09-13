 Skip to main content
Gunman flees on foot after robbing South Side Walgreens, Madison police say
Despite a police dog tracking an armed robber for some distance, the man was able to escape after robbing a South Side Walgreens on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to Walgreens, 2121 S. Park St., on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.

The masked robber displayed a gun to the clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money, before fleeing on foot, Ellis said.

A police dog track ended at the intersection of Taft Street and Dane Street,  Ellis said. The robber may have gotten into a car at that point, officer Nicole Schmitgen said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

