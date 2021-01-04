Gunman fires 3 shots into bedroom of Far East Side residence, Madison police say

Two occupants escaped injury when a gunman fired three shots into the bedroom of Far East Side residence on Monday morning, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Vernon Avenue just before 6:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.
Arriving officers found that a gunman had fired three rounds from a driveway into the bedroom of a residence, Ellis said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
