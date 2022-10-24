 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunfire through patio door misses sleeping resident at Far East Side apartment, Madison police say

Gunfire through a patio door early Saturday morning missed a resident sleeping on a couch at a Far East Side apartment, Madison police reported.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Vernon Avenue, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers found that the three or four bullets that shot out the patio door landed a few feet from the sleeping resident, but no one was injured, Lisko said.

The shooting is thought to be potentially related to a burglary that occurred in the same neighborhood earlier in the evening, and the investigation is ongoing, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

