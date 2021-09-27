 Skip to main content
Gunfire strikes buildings on Southwest Side, no injuries reported, Madison police say
Gunfire strikes buildings on Southwest Side, no injuries reported, Madison police say

Gunfire struck buildings on the Southwest Side on Friday night, but no injuries were reported, Madison police said.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area and a car leaving the area, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Arriving officers found multiple buildings that had been hit by gunshots and eight shell casings, but no injuries were reported, Kimberley said.

Witnesses said the driver of the car that was leaving the area was yelling prior to the shots, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

