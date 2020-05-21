You are the owner of this article.
Gunfire reported 3 times within several hours across Madison
top story

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police responded to three reports of gunfire on Wednesday night, none of which resulted in injury or property damage, police said. 

Just after 5 p.m., several officers responded to a report of someone wielding a gun and firing it once at Warner Park off North Sherman Avenue, according to an MPD incident report. Though the officers found a shell casing near a park shelter, police did not find anybody with a gun.

Several people in the area were reportedly uncooperative with the officers, with one man saying he didn't want to be a "snitch," according to police spokesman Joel Despain. Nobody was injured or arrested. 

Around 10:30 p.m., a man fired a handgun outside an Amstar gas station on South Park Street during a dispute involving several men, police said. Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot, and police found one shell casing on the ground.  

The man reportedly left the gas station in a silver sedan, police said. Though there were several bystanders in the area when the gun was fired, nobody was injured. 

A third report of gunfire came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers responded to multiple shots fired outside the Rodeway Inn on Hayes Road, on the Far East Side. 

Witnessed said they heard several gunshots and saw a dark-colored SUV speeding away. Police found multiple shell casings, but found no indication that anybody was injured. 

Warmer, sometimes wet Memorial Day weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin
