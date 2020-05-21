Gunfire reported 3 times within several hours across Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison police responded to three reports of gunfire on Wednesday night, none of which resulted in injury or property damage, police said.

Just after 5 p.m., several officers responded to a report of someone wielding a gun and firing it once at Warner Park off North Sherman Avenue, according to an MPD incident report. Though the officers found a shell casing near a park shelter, police did not find anybody with a gun.

Several people in the area were reportedly uncooperative with the officers, with one man saying he didn't want to be a "snitch," according to police spokesman Joel Despain. Nobody was injured or arrested.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man fired a handgun outside an Amstar gas station on South Park Street during a dispute involving several men, police said. Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot, and police found one shell casing on the ground.

The man reportedly left the gas station in a silver sedan, police said. Though there were several bystanders in the area when the gun was fired, nobody was injured.

A third report of gunfire came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers responded to multiple shots fired outside the Rodeway Inn on Hayes Road, on the Far East Side.