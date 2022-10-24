Gunfire from vehicle misses person getting out of another vehicle on Far West Side, Madison police say

Occupants of a vehicle fired at a person getting out of another vehicle on the Far West Side on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 600 block of South Gammon Road on reports of gunshots, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The investigation determined that after occupants of one vehicle fired on a person getting out of another vehicle, both vehicles almost immediately left the scene, prior to police arriving, Lisko said.

Police found no evidence that anyone was injured in the shooting, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.